FLOYD SLAMAN Myrtle Beach, S.C. Floyd Slaman, 89, passed away Aug. 9, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. He was born on June 11, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, where he lived until joining the army. He served in the Korean War as a private first class from 1948 to 1951 and was stationed in Germany. Floyd was a master salesman, and also an artist, a poet and an amazing chef, and had creative energy that friends and family never will forget. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marge Humphry; his mother and father, Sam and Selma Slaman; his brothers, Michael Slaman and Eugene Slaman; and sister, Mary Nassif. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Guilliard and two grandchildren, Jonathan and Taylor, along with his two sisters, Catherine (Nick) Abodeely and Mathilda Slaman of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews, who loved him dearly. A memorial service will be held following the Divine Liturgy at St. George Orthodox Church on Sunday, Aug. 30. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited and requires advanced reservation. Contributions in his name may be made to St. George Orthodox Church. The family wishes to thank the medical team at Roper St. Francis in Mt. Pleasant for their devotion, love and care. "At The End"... The grass is my blanket and I shall lay upon her.... and I will look into the heavens and count my jurors..." Floyd Slaman 8-15-1975



