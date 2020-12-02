FONDA BRANNAMAN Mechanicsville Fonda Brannaman, 88, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Manor Care in Cedar Rapids. A private family service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the service via livestream. Please find the livestream link on Fonda's tribute wall and share your support and memories with her family at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries. Burial: Lisbon Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Roxann Richardson, Marie (Robert) Davis, Kevin Brannaman (Andrew Whitver) and Teresa (Juan) San Miguel; grandchildren, Travis (Becky), Nicole (John), Nadia and Teresa Marie, Cassandra and Kristine; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald (Carol), Dean, Diane (Steve) Yeggy and David (Val); special longtime friend, Darlene Lovell; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Fonda Lea Worby was born Nov. 2, 1932, to Gilbert and Iva (Baker) Worby. She grew up on the family farm near Tipton. Fonda met Charles Brannaman, and they were married in 1950. He passed away in 1983. Fonda was always a hard worker. In addition to raising her five children, she cleaned houses, worked as a caregiver, mowed many yards and delivered newspapers to the entirety of Mechanicsville. Fonda was a caring, bright and sparkly person who, though rather quiet and reserved, had a fun sense of humor and loved her family deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Charles Jr. "Chuckie"; grandson, Joe; great-grandson, Johnathan; and siblings, Darrell and Donna Cruise. Memorials may be directed to the food pantry at the Mechanicsville United Methodist Church.