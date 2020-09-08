1/1
Fontelle Hershberger
FONTELLE MAY HERSHBERGER Cedar Rapids Fontelle May Hershberger, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Winslow House Care Center in Marion. In accordance with her wishes, no public services will be held. Murdoch Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Marion is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to Families Helping Families of Iowa, www.familieshelping familiesofiowa.org/donate-giving in her name. Fontelle Pityer was born March 5, 1931, the daughter of Julius S. and Olga Pityer in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids. Fontelle was united in marriage to Samuel W. Hershberger on July 8, 1953, in Cedar Rapids. Samuel preceded her in death. Fontelle worked for many years at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids. Fontelle was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. She could make anyone who visited her feel welcome. Fontelle was called "Mom" by many. She loved to cook homemade meals, you never left her table hungry. Fontelle enjoyed gardening and canned the things that she grew. She was loving and caring to everyone and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her four children, Nanette Hershberger and Samantha Corrigan, both of Cedar Rapids, Samuel Hershberger III of Kansas City, Mo., and Paula (Rick) Fry of Robins; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Fontelle was preceded in death by her sisters, Angeline Douda and Jeanette Pityer; her brothers, David, William, Daniel and Reginald Pityer; and her granddaughter, Amber Willis. Please share a memory of Fontelle at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
