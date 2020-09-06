FORD ELLSWORTH SHOUDY JR. Cedar Rapids Ford Shoudy, 72, passed away on Aug. 29, 2020, in hospice care after a brief illness. Memorial service to be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Oakland Church, 3000 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids. A luncheon will follow. Ford was born in 1948 to Ford Sr. and Lois Shoudy of Cedar Rapids. "Jr." married Judith Eileen Shaffer in 1966. Survivors include brother, Al Shoudy; sons, Dan (Wendy) Hartman, Kelly Shoudy and Kerry (Erin) Shoudy; daughter, Dana Myers; 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Judy; and son, Don. Ford was a hard worker who always provided for his family. He worked at Linn Candy Company, D&E Distributing, Universal Engineering and Philips Trucking, and owned and operated his own hauling service before retiring. Ford enjoyed camping at Wakpicada Park in Central City, fishing, and relaxing with a cold beer.



