FORREST R. MYKLEBY Cedar Rapids Forrest R. Mykleby, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on Oct. 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. Because of the restrictions of gatherings amid COVID-19, a celebration of Forrest's life will be held at a future date. Survivors include two sons, Dr. Geoffrey (Kathy) Mykleby of Wauwatosa, Wis., and Dr. Brian (Connie) Mykleby of Bettendorf, Iowa; two daughters, Diane (Michael) McDonnell of Naples, Fla., and Hopkins, Minn., and Sandra Mykleby of Minneapolis, Minn.; six grandchildren, Eric (Chelsey) of North Liberty, Iowa, Phillip (Taylor) of North St. Paul, Minn., Erin Mykleby of Las Cruces, N.M., Ellyn of New York, N.Y., Madeline of Chicago and Margaret McDonnell of San Francisco; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Ella and Cole Mykleby; and brother, Laurie (Darlene) Mykleby of Chicago and Naples, Fla. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Elaine Mykleby; and brothers and sisters, Hillard, Raymond, Eva, Opal and Donald. Forrest was born Nov. 10, 1927, to Olaf and Minnie Mykleby. He spent his childhood in the Eldred, Minn., area. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1950, and joined Wilson Foods where he served in various management capacities at many of its plants and headquarter locations. He transferred to its Cedar Rapids plant in 1968 and served as general manager until the plant was sold to Farmstead Foods in 1984. He then served as senior vice president and chief operating officer of Farmstead Foods in that capacity until his retirement in 1987. Forrest was active on many civic and fraternal organizations and served on the Board of Trustees and Executive Board of Mercy Medical Center, All Iowa Fair Agricultural Association, director of Cedar Rapids/Marion Chamber of Commerce, Hawkeye Area Boy Scouts, Junior Achievement and YMCA. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and Rotary. Forrest was an avid golfer and proud of his Norwegian heritage. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, woodworking and spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many friends. One of Forrest's joys was dancing. He met his future wife, Elaine, at a dance and still was dancing into his 90s with his granddaughters. He loved maps because he liked to know where he was going but always was up for a good shortcut. On the golf course, he was known for his wicked short game. His advice to his grandchildren was "work hard and be nice." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids Opera or the Mercy Medical Center Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com
