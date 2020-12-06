FRAN MOORE Cedar Rapids Fran Moore lived a full 79 years before passing away Thanksgiving morning. Fran was born on July 26, in 1941, to parents, Raymond and Gladys Ly, along with siblings, Connie, Laurie, Joe and Mike. Fran married Mike Moore and the two went on to have four children together, Lisa, Mike, Susan and Thomas (Kathy), along with six grandchildren, Peyton, Liberty (Kena), Jack, Paul, Josie and Jovie. She enjoyed talking with her family over the phone, spending time with her friends and family and hanging out by the pool on sunny days. She made every moment special and made sure those around her were loved and supported. Fran loved everyone who knew her unconditionally. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store