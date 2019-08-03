|
FRANCES A. LUND Iowa City Frances A. Lund, 88, of Iowa City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service with burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Iowa City Hospice. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019