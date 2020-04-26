|
FRANCES ANNE DAVISON HARDIN ELLIS Cedar Rapids Frances Anne Davison Hardin Ellis, 84, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at The Gardens. A private burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, David James Hardin Ellis (Cynthia Kay Hansen Ellis) of Greenville, Mich., and Bryan Scott Hardin Ellis (Becky Michelle Doehrmann Ellis) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; four grandchildren, Laurie Marie Ellis (Scott) Krugman of Wellington, Colo., Jennifer Ann Ellis (Michael) Everett of Wellington, Colo., Brandon Scott Ellis of Plainfield, Ill., and Brooke Michelle Ellis (Adam) Smith of Mount Pleasant, Iowa; and eight great-grandchildren, Ryann Alice Watkins and Ava Riley Watkins, both of Wellington, Colo., Logan Jamison Burke, Jorden Lynn Burke, Mason Glenn Everett and Westin Loyd Everett of Wellington, Colo., and Courtney Jay Smith and Delaney Mariah Smith of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. She was preceded in death by George and her parents. Frances was born in Johnson County, Iowa, on Oct. 11, 1935, the daughter of Opal Hedges and Harry Davison. She graduated from Maquoketa, Iowa, High School. She married George Edward Ellis on Aug. 27, 1966. They purchased a business and worked side by side until he retired in 1998. She continued in the business with her son and daughter-in-law. She was an avid genealogist. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holy Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com.
