FRANCES "FRAN" BETTY FOXEN Anamosa Frances "Fran" Betty Foxen, 77, of Anamosa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Her memorial service will be held graveside at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Anamosa. The service will be officiated by Father Nick March. Fran was born Aug. 21, 1943, in Vinton, Iowa. She enjoyed reading and the outdoors. She was a great mentor and enjoyed helping others. Those left to honor her memory include her children and their spouses, Kevin and Reina Foxen, Charles and Christine Foxen, Daniel and Norma Foxen, Kathy and Chip Brown and Larry Foxen; grandchildren, Lauren, Benjamin, Kallie, Morgan, Leilani, Robert and Jonathan; and great-grandchild Quincy. She was loved by everyone and she will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Leo Foxen; and parents, Herman Joseph Schrader and Gladys M. (Troxel) Schrader. Please, leave an online condolence for the family at www.iowacremation.com
