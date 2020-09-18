1/1
Frances G. Seaton
1923 - 2020
FRANCES G. SEATON Cedar Rapids Frances G. Seaton, 96 of DeWitt, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center in DeWitt, Iowa. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Private family services will be held at the chapel with burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream of the private family service can be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/64726107, at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Frances was born Dec. 26, 1923, in Maquoketa, Iowa, the daughter of Loyal and Opal (Lockwood) Easton. She graduated in 1941 from Wilton High School. Frances worked as a clerk for Penford. She was united in marriage to Delos "Dud" Seaton on Dec. 22, 1967, in Rock Island, Ill. Frances was a member of the American Business Women Club. Being with family and her circle of longtime friends was her greatest joy. Frances will be deeply missed by her family and everyone who knew her. She is survived by her children, Duane (Rosemary) Johnson of Marion, Iowa, and Kenny Johnson of Bettendorf, Iowa; stepson, Richard Seaton of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; eight grandchildren; three sisters, Lucile Schurbon of Lost Nation, Iowa, Doris Anderson of Davenport, Iowa, and Camilla Wulf of Des Moines; and many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delos "Dud" Seaton; a sister, Marjorie Behne; and four brothers-in-law. A memorial fund has been established in Frances's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
