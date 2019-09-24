|
FRANCES M. HUPFELD Van Horne Frances M. Hupfeld, 83, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha following a long illness. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne with the Rev. David C. Lingard officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, all at the church. Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Newhall. Frances was born June 2, 1936, on the family farm near Van Horne, the daughter of Hans Christian and Lena Marie Hessenius Petersen. She was a 1954 graduate of Van Horne High School and continued her education, graduating from Paris Beauty School in Cedar Rapids. Francis worked as a hair stylist in Vinton right out of college. She and her husband, Dean, built a beauty shop in Van Horne for Frances, where she worked until his death in 1977. From there, she moved her shop into her home. Frances also traveled to all of the nursing homes in Benton County doing hair for the residents. She worked until health problems forced her to slow down at the age of 81. Frances was baptized July 5, 1936, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. She was confirmed on April 2, 1950, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. She had been a member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne since 1964. Frances was a member of the Van Horne American Legion Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, a skill she acquired as a young girl. She also enjoyed gardening and canning her harvest. Frances is survived by her husband, Melvin Hupfeld of Van Horne; two daughters, Cindy (Kevin) Wahe of Marion and Kathy Cates-Morgan of Cedar Rapids; one sister, Leona Danker of Marengo; sisters-in-law, Bernice Petersen of Anamosa, Patty Petersen of Van Horne and Audrey Papesh of Cedar Rapids; four grandchildren, Walker Cates, Miles (Ashley) Wahe, Whitney (Saul) Foreman and Cali Wahe; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Dean A. Koeppen; second husband, Charles M. Fisher; four brothers and two sisters-in-law, Harold (Lauretta), Lorenz, Ralph and Wilbert (Velma) Petersen; and brother-in-law, John Danker. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Van Horne. The family would like to thank Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab, caregiver Rhonda Purcell, Hospice of Mercy and Dr. Erica Silbernagel for their excellent care of Frances. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Frances and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019