FRANCES IRENE MARKHAM Cedar Rapids Frances Irene Markham, 95, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died peacefully in her home on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Frances put her faith and trust in Jesus Christ as her Savior and is enjoying her new life in heaven. A private service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Melody Rockwell, with immediate burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Frances was born May 31, 1924, in Lawler, Iowa, the daughter of Victor and Sarah (Cummings) Nesheim. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Jefferson, Iowa, in 1942. After high school she worked for three years as a typesetter for her father, who was co-owner of the Jefferson Bee. She attended the University of Iowa, graduating in 1949 with a B.A. in journalism; 20 years later she returned to obtain a teaching certificate. Her first job was as a society editor for the Oskaloosa Herald in Oskaloosa, Iowa; later she held the same position at the Cedar Rapids Gazette. She married John Louis Markham Jr. on Aug. 29, 1954, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Cedar Rapids. Six children and 10 years later, she worked as an editor at Stamats Publishing Co. in Cedar Rapids. Later, she was an editor and proofreader for Frank N. Magid Associates, the Gazette and Rockwell Collins. She retired in 1992. Fran and John enjoyed traveling; memorable trips were to Mexico, Scotland, Ireland, France and Norway. They often traveled with groups from Coe College (they were parents to several Coe alums) and enjoyed the monthly Forums at Coe. They were lifelong members of St. John's Episcopal (later called Christ Episcopal) where Fran sang and played bells in the choirs, and they attended Bible studies. Her passions were music, books, movies, friends and IPTV. She and John were longtime supporters of fine arts in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids and supported the Cedar Rapids Symphony and the Community Concert series. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her six children, Lisa (Mike) Miller of Iowa City, David (Kathy) Markham, Beth (Leonard) Clay, Julie (Daniel) Dolphin and Jim Markham, all of Cedar Rapids, and Mary Markham (Steve) Clarke of Urbandale, Iowa; 23 grandchildren, Rachel, Jonathan (Margaret), Anna, Stephen (Mayssa), David (Beth), Tim and Ruth Miller, Jessica (Chris) Blake, Chris (Jennifer) and Sarah Markham, Nick and Joanna Clay, Sadie and Matthew Clarke, Rebecca, Ben, Thomas, Amanda, Jennifer and Katherine Dolphin, and Cameron, Whitney and Olivia Markham; six great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Alexandra, Makayla, Charlie, Evelyn and Piper; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, George Nesheim and Ruth Smith; and her husband of 62 years, John Louis Markham, Jr. We would like to thank the Mercy Hospice care team who lovingly cared for our mom in the last months of her life. Please leave a message for the family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020