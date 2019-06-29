FRANCES MALINDA BAIR North English Frances Malinda Bair was born Dec. 21, 1918, on a farm north of North English, Iowa. Her parents were Frank and Frances (Fannye) Roller Mullin. She had one brother, David L. Mullin. Their family farmed until moving to town in 1923, where they lived the rest of their lives. Frances attended school in North English and graduated from North English High School in 1937. Frances married Arnold (Cub) Bair on Nov. 26, 1941, at the Sigourney Christian Church. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2002. Cub passed away on Oct. 17, 2003. Frances resided in their home until June 1, 2010, when she moved to the English Valley Care Center. Frances worked for many years at the North English Post Office, retiring from there in 1972. Throughout their lives, Frances and Cub were active in many community organizations. Frances was an officer and 50-year member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Rebeka Lodge. Frances and Cub were active members of the North English Christian Church. They also served as volunteers at the North English Community Center for many years. Frances enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in the North English Community. Frances and Cub dedicated their lives to church and community service. Frances died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 100 years. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Arlene Winegarden of Sigourney; three nephews, David (Peggy) Johnston of Needles, Calif., Tim (Sue) Winegarden of Cedar Rapids and Gary Mullin of Saucier, Miss.; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded by her parents; husband; a brother, David Mullin; sister-in-law, Audrey Johnston; and a nephew, Richard Johntson. Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at the Powell Funeral Home in North English. Pastor Luke Caster will officiate. Burial will follow in North English Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 1 p.m. until service time at the Powell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the North English Christian Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on June 29, 2019