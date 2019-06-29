Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell Funeral Home
116 W Broad St
North English, IA 52316
(319) 664-3385
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Bair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Malinda Bair

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Malinda Bair Obituary
FRANCES MALINDA BAIR North English Frances Malinda Bair was born Dec. 21, 1918, on a farm north of North English, Iowa. Her parents were Frank and Frances (Fannye) Roller Mullin. She had one brother, David L. Mullin. Their family farmed until moving to town in 1923, where they lived the rest of their lives. Frances attended school in North English and graduated from North English High School in 1937. Frances married Arnold (Cub) Bair on Nov. 26, 1941, at the Sigourney Christian Church. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2002. Cub passed away on Oct. 17, 2003. Frances resided in their home until June 1, 2010, when she moved to the English Valley Care Center. Frances worked for many years at the North English Post Office, retiring from there in 1972. Throughout their lives, Frances and Cub were active in many community organizations. Frances was an officer and 50-year member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Rebeka Lodge. Frances and Cub were active members of the North English Christian Church. They also served as volunteers at the North English Community Center for many years. Frances enjoyed spending time with her family and friends in the North English Community. Frances and Cub dedicated their lives to church and community service. Frances died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 100 years. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Arlene Winegarden of Sigourney; three nephews, David (Peggy) Johnston of Needles, Calif., Tim (Sue) Winegarden of Cedar Rapids and Gary Mullin of Saucier, Miss.; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded by her parents; husband; a brother, David Mullin; sister-in-law, Audrey Johnston; and a nephew, Richard Johntson. Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at the Powell Funeral Home in North English. Pastor Luke Caster will officiate. Burial will follow in North English Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 1 p.m. until service time at the Powell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the North English Christian Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now