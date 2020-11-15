FRANCES MAURICE MCLAUGHLIN STAUFFACHER Cedar Rapids Frances Maurice McLaughlin Stauffacher, 109, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Woodlands at Meth-Wick Community, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private family burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Frances is survived by her niece, Peggy (Richard) Horner, Bristol, Va.; nephews, John (Trish Wasek) McLaughlin, Swisher, Iowa, Tom (Debbie) McLaughlin, Middleburg, Va., Kinny (Jane) McLaughlin, Fort Worth, Texas, Jim (Vincent Bechler) McLaughlin, Honey Brook, Penn., Fred (Laura) McLaughlin, Nashville, Tenn., and George (Linda) McLaughlin, Franklin, Tenn.; and nine great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; brothers, Thomas E. McLaughlin and John W. McLaughlin; a nephew, Peter W. McLaughlin; and sisters-in-law, Mary McLaughlin and Margaret McLaughlin. Frances was born June 19, 1911, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of John Francis and Mabel Real McLaughlin. She married George R. Stauffacher on June 27, 1947, at Scott Field Air Force Base, Ill. He died on March 6, 1998. Frances graduated from Mount Mercy Junior College (in its second class) in 1931, and from Coe College in 1933. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority, Daughters of the American Revolution, and LU chapter of P.E.O. Frances was an American Red Cross Recreation Worker during World War II, April 1943 to October 1946 at Station Hospital, Scott Field Air Force Base, Ill., and at Mayo General Hospital, Galesburg, Ill. During her marriage, Frances worked on the Eldora, Iowa, Twin-Weekly newspapers, published by her husband George. On retirement, Frances and George moved to Florida, where they lived, traveling often, before moving back to Iowa. They joined the Meth-Wick Community in 1990. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the Meth-Wick Community. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers at the Woodlands at Meth-Wick for their compassionate care the last eight years. Please share your support and memories with Frances' family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
under obituaries.