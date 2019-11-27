|
|
FRANCES E. MCGAFFEY Washington Frances E. McGaffey, 91, of Wellman, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a brief illness. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Faith Baptist Church in Washington, Iowa, with Pastor Mark Larson officiating. Calling hours will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the church where the family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Private family interment will take place at Wassonville Cemetery in Wellman. Memorials have been established for First Baptist Church in Wellman or East Iowa Bible Camp. Online condolences may be sent for Frances' family through the web at www.jonesfh.com. She is survived by 13 children including her son, James (Linda) McGaffey of Brainerd, Minn.; son, Joseph (Arlene) McGaffey of Harlowton, Mont.; daughter, Valorie Burnham of Wellma; son, Robert McGaffey of Ham Lake, Minn.; daughter, Deanna McGaffey of Grinnell; son, Thomas McGaffey of Wellman; son, Douglas (Joanne) McGaffey of Austin, Minn.; son, Donald (Jodi) McGaffey of Brandon, Minn.; daughter, Janelle (Alan) Christiansen of Wellman; son, Mark (Kristin) McGaffey of Bloomington, Minn.; daughter, Johnna (Shawn) Stultz of Washington; daughter, Karen (Tim) Snyder of Marshalltown; and son, Perry (Kari) McGaffey of Wellman; 36 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Frances also is survived by two sisters, Rosamond Goodlander of Washington and Lovila Jane Rinaldo of Varna, Ill.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019