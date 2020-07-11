Frances Shupitar

1/1
FRANCES K. SHUPITAR Ely Frances K. Shupitar, 87, of Ely, Iowa, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Funeral service: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Frances was born May 30, 1933, in Swisher, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Katerina (Hladik) Ludvicek. She was united in marriage to Godfrey Shupitar on Feb. 27, 1960. Godfrey passed away in 2001. Frances enjoyed tending to her garden and selling vegetables with her husband at the local farmers market. Her love for her Savior the Lord Jesus Christ was most important. Survivors include her daughter, Diane (Patrick) Patterson of Ely; special cat, Sylvester; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Katerina Ludvicek; husband, Godfrey W. Shupitar; brother, Charles (Marguerite) Ludvicek; and brothers in infancy, Joseph and Frankie. The family would like to thank everyone at the Oldorf Hospice House for her care, especially Christa, her nurse. Please share a memory of Frances at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

