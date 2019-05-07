FRANCES KAY (WALKER) SMITH Cedar Rapids Frances Kay (Walker) Smith, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew Catholic Church. The Rev. Steve Garner will officiate. Private family inurnment in Mount Calvary Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, where there will be a vigil service at 4 p.m. She is survived by three sons and their wives, Larry and Sarah Smith of Cedar Rapids, Mike and Karen Smith of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Tom and Cary Smith of Robins; her grandchildren, Ashley (fiance Alex), Hunter, Harrison, Jacob, Gavin and Brandon Smith; one sister, Diane Miller of Johnson City, N.Y.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Daryl and Jean Walker of Edwardsville, Ill., and Fred and Geri Walker of Des Moines; sisters-in-law, Marianne (John) Barnes of Swisher, Jenny Smith of Cedar Rapids and Thiara Smith of Bettendorf; a brother-in-law, John Smith of Cedar Rapids; aunt, Letty Kemp of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Glen and Mary Smith; brothers-in-law, Bob Smith and Patrick Miller; niece, Rebecca Miller; and nephew, Dan Miller. She also was preceded in death by her husband on May 12, 1999; and her daughter, Lynn Marie, on May 3, 2012. Frances (Fran) was born to Frank and Evelyn (Kemp) Walker on Jan. 20, 1942, in Waterloo, Iowa. She married Richard L. (Smitty) Smith on Nov. 23, 1963, in Waterloo, Iowa. In 1990, she became a Realtor and worked with her husband at R.L. Smith & Co., Realtors. When he passed away in 1999, the company merged with Coldwell Banker Hedges and she continued selling real estate for them until her retirement in 2015. Since 2003, she had been dedicated in organizing volunteers to provide evening meals to the Catholic Worker House. It was a project near and dear to her heart. She enjoyed a good book, playing bridge or any other card game, journaling and spending time with the grandchildren. She never tired of watching the sunsets at St. Pete Beach. "I was blessed with a deep faith that helped me through some very difficult times, a wonderful family who were always there for me and a multitude of wonderful friends who were more than I could have asked for." She will forever be remembered as a loving, devoted, and caring wife, mother, sister, friend and grandmother who was affectionately known as "Granny Franny." "Special thanks to Essence of Life Hospice for the care and compassion given to Fran." Memorials can be made to Essence of Life Hospice, 3207 220th Trail, Amana, IA 52203 or Catholic Worker House, 1027 Fifth Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Please leave a message or tribute to the Smith family on the website, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 7, 2019