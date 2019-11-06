Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
More Obituaries for Frances Hanson
Frances Virginia (Brown) Hanson


1918 - 2019
Frances Virginia (Brown) Hanson Obituary
FRANCES VIRGINIA (BROWN) HANSON Marion Frances Virginia (Brown) Hanson, 101, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, conducted by Father Nick March. Burial will take place at Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, conducted by Deacon Tom Walsh. Frances was born June 28, 1918, in Trenton, Mo., the daughter of Frank and Beulah (Walker) Brown. She graduated from Wilson High School. On Aug. 20, 1938, Frances was united in marriage to Howard Hanson. He passed away in 1970. She is survived by her children, Kay (Ray) Zook of Cedar Rapids, Edward Hanson of Creston, Craig "Dennis" (Mary) Hanson of Muscatine and Sheryl Matus of Central City; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, Ray Brown of Cedar Rapids and Don Speer of Fairfax. Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; daughter-in-law, Connie Hanson; son-in-law, Bill Matus; sisters, Nadine Gardner-Spear and Irma Brown; and two brothers, Norman Brown and Junior Brown. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank-you to the staff and residents at Willow Gardens Care Center for the loving care Frances received there. Memorials in Frances' memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Frances at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
