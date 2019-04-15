FRANCIS A. BECKER Cedar Rapids Francis A. Becker, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home by the Rev. Monica Banks of New Disciples Church. Burial at Westview Cemetery in LaPorte City. Friends may visit with the family at Teahen Funeral Home Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Thursday after 9 a.m. Francis was born in Gilbertville on March 2, 1934, the son of Joseph and Margaret Becker. Francis married Carol Jean Frericks on June 29, 1957. They celebrated 59 years of marriage until Carol's passing in April 2016. Together, they raised seven children. Francis especially enjoyed being a scout master for the boys' troop and taking family fishing trips to Minnesota. In 1961, Francis opened Becker Canvas and Upholstery, the business he owned and operated until his death. Francis took great pride in the work he did for his customers, many of whom became friends over the years. In the down times of his business, he also worked for the Water Construction Department for the City of Cedar Rapids. A man of many talents, Francis was an accomplished woodworker and gardener. He loved planting and growing vegetables and flowers, including the gladiolas he grew each year for Carol. Francis is survived by six of his children, Rod (Kathy) of Davenport, Mark, Brian, Chris (Jeannie), Andrea (Doug) Duke and Doug, all of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Also, his brothers, Joseph Jr. (Tina) of Apple Valley, Calif., and Richie (Sharon) of Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his beloved Carol; daughter, Elizabeth Van Tomme; brothers, Vincent, Tony and Harold; sisters, Mary Evans and Polly Becker; and granddaughter, Mariah Becker. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to Food Networks No Hungry Child. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary