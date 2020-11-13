FRANCIS "FRITZ" (FRANK) CLEMEN Colesburg Francis "Fritz" (Frank) Clemen, 74, of Colesburg, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center in Dubuque. Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Linda Clemen of Colesburg; his daughter, Shelly (Jeff) Johnson of Carlisle; two grandsons, Evan and Alex Johnson; five siblings, Loras Clemen of Dubuque, Jerome (Pat) Clemen of Holy Cross, Dale (Carol) Clemen of Dubuque, Janice (Willie) Wagner of Holy Cross and Cathy (Don) Keppler of Manchester; one brother-in-law, Marvin Gaul of Holy Cross; and many nieces and nephews. Because of COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the church and cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. A private family memorial service will be held. A video livestream of the service will be available at www.vibrantcatholic.com
. Public inurnment with military rites: 11:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Colesburg, with the Rev. John Haugen officiating.