FRANCIS CLYDE CLABOUGH Marion Francis Clyde Clabough, 98, of Marion, Iowa, passed from this life due to complications from pneumonia on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in the presence of his family. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion with Deacon Jeff Volker of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Marion officiating. A graveside committal with military honors will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Parkersburg, Iowa. Francis, the son of Clyde A. and Marie E. (Younker) Clabough, was born Feb. 23, 1922, in the family farmhouse of his maternal grandparents, Frank and Maude Younker, in rural Parkersburg, Iowa. He graduated from New Hartford High School. Francis enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the age of 19. On June 28, 1944, Francis was united in marriage to the love of his life, Dorothy North, in New Hartford, Iowa, while home on furlough. They made wonderful memories during their time together stationed at different bases in the United States. After Francis was honorably discharged in 1946, they returned to Parkersburg to farm his grandfather Younker's farm. During that time, their four children were born. Fourteen years later, the family moved to Cedar Falls, Iowa, where he joined his brother-in-law in a construction company venture. In 1966, Francis accepted a position with the Iowa Department of Transportation and moved the family to Marion. He retired in 1990 after 25 years of service as the bridge foreman over several counties. Francis was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marion and American Legion Post 660 of New Hartford. Francis will be lovingly remembered by his good stories, sense of humor, integrity, love of birds and animals, hard work, love for his country and for his family. He was an encourager and a compassionate, soft-hearted man with an always positive attitude. His children had great respect for him and sought his advice often. Francis was a wonderful example of a loving husband, especially as he cared for his wife, Dorothy, during her years of decline battling Alzheimer's. She passed away at age 73, leaving Francis a widower for 25 years. Francis was blessed with good health during his 98 years. While stationed in Liberal, Kan., at the age of 20, he was involved in a B-24 flight training crash. Francis miraculously survived after being in a coma. His next hospital stay was at the age of 87 for pneumonia. Left to cherish Francis' memory are his four children, Donna (Brian) Miller, Mary Knee, Steve (Sandy) Clabough and David (Marina) Clabough, all of Marion; seven grandchildren, Todd (Amy) Hartke, Chad (Deanna) Hartke, Andy (Amanda) Knee, Eric Knee, Cari (Erik) Thorvig, Jessy (Bryan) Dengler and Spencer Clabough; 11 great-grandchildren, Julianna, Dominic, Evalena, Gus, Sebastian, Adeline, Harrison, Holland, Maddie, Margot and Henry, and baby Dengler due in August; sister-in-law, Harriet Clabough; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Marie Clabough; wife, Dorothy (North) Clabough; paternal grandparents, Wesley and Mary (Franklin) Clabough; maternal grandparents, Frank and Maude (Parsons) Younker; two sisters, Virginia and Mary Lou; two brothers, Robert in infancy and Loren Clabough; son-in-law, David Knee; and dear friend, Isabelle Thomas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Francis' memory be made to any of the following: Linn Manor Care, 1140 Elim Dr., Marion, IA 52302; American Legion Post 660 Attn: New Hartford Community Building, New Hartford, IA 50660; or Disabled American Veterans at VARO, 566 Federal Building, 210 Walnut St., Des Moines, IA 50309. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Linn Manor Care and Dr. Thomas Richmann for the care given to Francis over the last 15 months, especially during the final hours of his life. Please share a memory of Francis at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020