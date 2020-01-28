|
|
FRANCIS "DEAN" DARLING Mesa, Ariz. Francis "Dean" Darling, 88, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed from his earthly home in Mesa on Dec. 4, 2019. He died at home with his wife, Diane, by his side and is now in his Heavenly home due to his faith in our Lord and Savior. Dean was born in Omaha, Neb., on Aug. 24, 1931, to Oliver James Darling and Doris (Reilly) Darling. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids and attended Upper Iowa University before leaving to join the Army Paratroopers, serving in Korea and Japan until 1955. After his military service, he entered the University of Iowa, graduating in 1958. He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He worked in advancing administrative positions at Collins Radio (later Rockwell Collins) for nearly 30 years, until retiring in 1992. He married Nov. 6, 1958, and is survived by his wife, Diane (Bowser-Howe) Darling; three children, Don of Cedar Rapids, Denine Polito (Chris) of Scott's Valley, Calif., and Laura Day (Robert) of Rockvale, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Brandon, Weston, Racheal, Adam, Lucas, Anthony and Nicolas, as well as eight great-grandchildren, Elias, Myles, Logan, Alex, Micah, Brody, Liam and Hannah. Dean's surviving siblings are Myron of New Mexico and Patricia Leather of South Carolina. Three brothers are deceased, Jim, Byron "Kelly" and Steve. Iowa Cremation was the coordinator in Arizona and a Celebration of Life will be held in Cedar Rapids at a later date (date and time to be announced). Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020