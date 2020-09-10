1/1
Francis Duane "Bunkie" Whiting
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANCIS DUANE "BUNKIE" WHITING Ely It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Francis Duane "Bunkie" Whiting on Sept. 4, 2020, at the age of 85. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Jeanette (Helm) Whiting, and was a loving father to his surviving children, Darrell (Jeanice) Whiting, Deborah (Scott) Dawson and Dennis (Robyn) Whiting. He was proudly called "Bunkie" by his cherished grandchildren, Tracy (Eric) Von Sprecken, RaeLynn (Ashley) Dawson-Jensen, Dirk (Melissa) Whiting, Drew (Melissa) Whiting, Brooklyn Whiting, Branden Whiting and Brittney Whiting; his 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. Duane is the son of the late Leslie and Nona (Knox) Whiting and was preceded in death by his siblings. A private family service will be held at a later date, with his final resting place being at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids. The family encourages you to view the full obituary and share a memory of Duane at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved