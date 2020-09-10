FRANCIS DUANE "BUNKIE" WHITING Ely It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Francis Duane "Bunkie" Whiting on Sept. 4, 2020, at the age of 85. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Jeanette (Helm) Whiting, and was a loving father to his surviving children, Darrell (Jeanice) Whiting, Deborah (Scott) Dawson and Dennis (Robyn) Whiting. He was proudly called "Bunkie" by his cherished grandchildren, Tracy (Eric) Von Sprecken, RaeLynn (Ashley) Dawson-Jensen, Dirk (Melissa) Whiting, Drew (Melissa) Whiting, Brooklyn Whiting, Branden Whiting and Brittney Whiting; his 13 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. Duane is the son of the late Leslie and Nona (Knox) Whiting and was preceded in death by his siblings. A private family service will be held at a later date, with his final resting place being at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids. The family encourages you to view the full obituary and share a memory of Duane at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
