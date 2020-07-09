1/1
Francis Ellen Heldt
FRANCIS ELLEN HELDT Cedar Rapids Francis Ellen Heldt, 84, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Fran is the widow of Evan Gene Heldt, her husband of 51 years, who passed away April 10, 2005. Fran was born in Chicago, on the 23rd of July, 1935, to father, George Lewis and mother, Ellen M. Chamberlain, and was one of 11 children. Fran worked for many years as a legal secretary and split her time between the communities of family and friends she maintained in Guttenberg, Iowa, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Fran was an active member of her congregation at Trinity, St. James United Methodist Church. She found joy in singing in the choir and the Sweet Adelines for many years. She was known for her loving giving ways and her willingness to volunteer to help others. She would spend hours crafting beautiful handmade holiday cards for others and enjoyed oil painting in her spare time. She loved the outdoors, walking her dog and gardening. Fran is survived by four of her five children, Dennis (Theresa) Heldt, Steven (Penny) Heldt, Darin Heldt, Janice Heldt (Edward Garcia) and Susan Curtis; and deceased (Richard). She was the proud grandmother of nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time owing to social distancing guidelines. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 9, 2020.
