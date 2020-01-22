|
FRANCIS AMBROSE HERMSEN Manchester Francis Ambrose Hermsen, 88, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. He was born July 22, 1931, in Farley, to Frank and Olive (Schaul) Hermsen. On Sept. 10, 1957, Francis was united in marriage to Inez Goedken at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg. Seven children were born to this union. They farmed near Masonville. In 1998, the couple retired to Manchester. Francis was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, Catholic Order of Foresters and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeyes basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball and was an avid euchre player. Francis is survived by his wife, Inez of Manchester; children, Allan (Ann) Hermsen of Manchester, Gary (Nancy) Hermsen and Kevin (Bev) Hermsen, all of Masonville, Julie (Brian) Buckallew of Urbandale, Jane Oglesby (friend Todd Hines) of Center Point and Lisa (Todd) Grawe of Urbana; 16 grandchildren, Adam (Renee) Hermsen, Alison (Nate) Kass, Austin (Tiffany) Hermsen, Jes (Ned) Skoglund, Sara Elledge, Matt Hermsen, B.J. (Karli) Hermsen, Jenna Hermsen, Megan (Josiah) Linberger, Nathan Buckallew, Madie (Ben) Lechtenberg, Paige (Nick) Drucker, Ryan Wilkin, Rachel Grawe, Alex Grawe and Brody Grawe; 12 great-grandchildren, Hudson, Lyvia, Abby, Katie, Lily, Leo, Kyler, Grant, Lane, June, Reed and Mason, with three on the way; siblings, Rosemary Rahe, Alvin (Doris) Hermsen and Dennis (Nancy) Hermsen; and siblings-in-law, Theresa Hermsen, Germaine Goedken, Norma Brunsman, Valeria Bockenstedt, Carol (Dale) Clemen, Laverne (Patsy) Goedken and Marilyn Goedken. Francis was preceded in death by his parents; son, Loras (1979); great-grandson, Paul Kass; son-in-law, Mike Oglesby; siblings, Elmer (Eileen) Hermsen, Jerry (Betty Gassman) Hermsen and Clarence Hermsen; and siblings-in-law, Tony Rahe, Gilbert Goedken, Helen (Emil) Wilgenbusch, Stella (Leo) Demmer, Vernon Brunsman, Mary Lou (Elmer) Engelken, Irvin Bockenstedt, John Goedken and Patty (Marv) Rolfes. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. The Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 10:30 a.m. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester with a private family Scripture service at 1 p.m. Friends also may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Masonville, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020