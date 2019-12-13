|
FRANCIS J. SAUSER Rock Island, Ill. Francis J. "Frank" Sauser, 73, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. Services are 11 a.m. Saturday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with visitation one hour before services. Burial will follow at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island. Francis Joseph Sauser was born Oct. 24, 1946, in Cascade, Iowa, the son of Joseph F. and Mary R. (White) Sauser. He graduated from Aquin High School, Cascade, in 1964. He served as a submariner in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1971, serving on the USS John Marshall. He went on to earn his MBA in finance from Boston University in 1977, and then his law degree from University of Iowa in 1985. He married Barbara Cox in 1983, with whom he had a daughter. He married Diana Logsdon on Sept. 1, 2007, in Moline. Frank practiced law in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1985 to 1987. He served as the claims legal counsel for Bituminous Insurance in Rock Island from 1995 until his retirement in 2014. Frank enjoyed golfing and was a member of Pinnacle Country Club in Milan. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing, both with the No Name Dance Club at the Rock Island Arsenal, and the Renaissance Dance Club at Short Hills Country Club. He is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Katherine (Anthony) Phillips of Houston, Texas; granddaughters, Alexandra and Josephine Phillips; siblings, Steve (Barb) Sauser of Cascade, Margaret (Joe) Noonan of San Antonio, Texas, Anne (Ron Carpenter) Sutter of Davenport, Iowa, Allan (Doris) Sauser of Cascade, Mary Jane (Dan) Driscoll of Dubuque, Ed (Joan) Sauser of Monticello, Iowa, Ray (Jane) Sauser of Dyersville, Iowa, Bill (Vickie) Sauser of Worthington, Iowa, and Joan Sauser of Lawrence, Kan.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Thomas J. and Joseph N. Sauser. The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at trimblefuneralhomes.com.
