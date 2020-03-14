|
FRANCIS "FRANK" JOSEPH RIESTER Edgewood Francis "Frank" Joseph Riester, 73, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City, surrounded by his loving family. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, with the Rev. Mike Mescher officiating. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, with a 4 p.m. Scripture service. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the church on Monday. Interment with military rites at St. Mark Catholic Cemetery in Edgewood.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020