Francis Joseph "Franny" Steinbrech
FRANCIS "FRANNY" JOSEPH STEINBRECH Solon Francis "Franny" Joseph Steinbrech, 84, of Solon passed away at Mercy Hospital Center on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Francis Steinbrech was born Jan. 28, 1936. He graduated from Solon High School and he helped farm with his family. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Solon. He was a member of Farm Bureau. He then married Mary Ann Griffith and had two children, Debra and David. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Kabela and her husband Donald of Solon; son, David Steinbrech and his wife, Naomi, of Solon; grandchildren, David Brown of Cedar Rapids, Monica Steinbrech and her husband, Giovanni Wuisan, of Epworth, and Molly Jo Erenberger and her husband, Jared, of Solon; his great-grandchildren, Gianna, Nola and Husdon; his siblings, Ed Steinbrech (Narge) of Solon and Marge Welsh (Ray) of Iowa City; sister-in-law, Irene Steinbrech; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; mother, Pearl Steinbrech; brother, Bob Steinbrech; sister, Mary Alice Stahle; and his brother-in-law, Paul Stahle. He enjoyed going dancing with his friends, playing cards with his family and going to the casino. He enjoyed getting together with his family and grandchildren. He liked watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Services will be private with family and burial will be at the Oakland Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established to the Solon Fireman and to the Solon Food Pantry. To share a though, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2020.
