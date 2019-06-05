FRANCIS LEO LEWIS Iowa City Francis Leo Lewis, 79, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home after 20 years with congestive heart failure. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, with military honors by the Coralville American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iowa Donor Network and Mercy Foundation. The family requests people come in casual attire. Francis was born on Oct. 9, 1939, in Iowa City, the son of Leo and Christina (Fowler) Lewis. He attended Iowa City schools and served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1961. Francis was united in marriage to Emily Bream on July 14, 1963, at First Baptist Church. He retired in 2009 from maintenance at Oaknoll Retirement Residence. Francis also was a mechanic for the DX Service Station on Highland Avenue for 20 years, then Iowa City Tire. He was a member of the Iowa City Men's Bowling Association. Francis was an avid stock car racing fan and enjoyed puzzles and woodworking. Francis is survived by his wife of 55 years, Emily; two children, Carrie Westcott (Toad Thompson) of Houghton, Iowa, and Phil Lewis (Laurel) of West Branch, Iowa; two grandchildren, Kirstin Westcott and DJ Westcott (Amber); one great-grandchild, Kensley; and one sister, Carol Gaul. Francis was preceded in death by his parents; and four siblings, Ida Lewis, Edith Ellerton, Beatrice Fetters and Joseph Lewis. The family would like to thank Patty Maxwell and Dr. Hadju for their great care over the years, as well as Iowa City Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary