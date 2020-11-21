FRANCIS M. BURR Cedar Rapids Francis M. Burr, left us at the age of 72 on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, after suffering from aggressive metastatic lung cancer. He was a combat Marine in Vietnam and lived his best life, providing for those who loved him despite waking up each day broken. He was loving, romantic, tortured, intelligent, hardworking and wonderfully funny. His best friends were all of his pups, and he loved all animals. He hated hunting of any kind and said he once hunted humans who were sons, husbands and fathers who had hopes and dreams just like him. The guilt never left him. He wished to be cremated, have no funeral service and was adamant about not having any military honors. His wife, Bonnie, grieves for her babe of 35 years. His kids, Summer and Delaney, will miss his love and oddball sense of humor that kept them chuckling from childhood through their adult lives as they grieve the loss of their dad. Now, we all must say goodbye to our sweetheart. Goodbye, Mink Byrd, we will love you for always. Please leave a message or tribute to the Burr family on our website, www.iowacremation.com
under obituaries.