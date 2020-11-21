1/1
Francis M. Burr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANCIS M. BURR Cedar Rapids Francis M. Burr, left us at the age of 72 on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, after suffering from aggressive metastatic lung cancer. He was a combat Marine in Vietnam and lived his best life, providing for those who loved him despite waking up each day broken. He was loving, romantic, tortured, intelligent, hardworking and wonderfully funny. His best friends were all of his pups, and he loved all animals. He hated hunting of any kind and said he once hunted humans who were sons, husbands and fathers who had hopes and dreams just like him. The guilt never left him. He wished to be cremated, have no funeral service and was adamant about not having any military honors. His wife, Bonnie, grieves for her babe of 35 years. His kids, Summer and Delaney, will miss his love and oddball sense of humor that kept them chuckling from childhood through their adult lives as they grieve the loss of their dad. Now, we all must say goodbye to our sweetheart. Goodbye, Mink Byrd, we will love you for always. Please leave a message or tribute to the Burr family on our website, www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved