FRANCIS N. "FRANK" MCCONNELL Williamsburg Francis N. "Frank" McConnell, 97, of Williamsburg, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Highland Ridge Senior Living Community in Williamsburg. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at First Presbyterian Church in Iowa City. Burial will take place at a later date at Murray Cemetery, Murray, Iowa. Online condolences can be sent for his family through the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Francis Newton McConnell was born May 17, 1922, in Grand River, Iowa, the son of Horace B. and Rachael E. (Metts) McConnell. Following graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving during World War II. He married Twyla Uvonne Wood on Jan. 27, 1945, in Osceola, Iowa. They had celebrated 71 years of marriage before Twyla's death in July 2017. The couple had lived in Osceola for more than 21 years and moved to Mountain Home, Ark., where they lived for the next 35 years. Then they returned to Iowa in 2012 to be near family. Prior to Frank's retirement, he had worked for the U.S. Postal Service. His family includes his two daughters, Judy L. Whitford of Coralville and Janet K. Wells (Gaylord) of Hurricane, Utah; four grandchildren, Brien Whitford (Jennifer), Cara Whitford (Mason Gordon), David Wells and Lisa Augustin (Kurt); 10 great-grandchildren, Savannah, Brookelyn, Kennedey, Charleigh, Olivia, Eliza, Camrynn, Alanna, Anna and Derek; a sister, Barbara Gibbons; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Twyla; five brothers; four sisters; and a son-in-law, Wendell Whitford. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Frank family and his services.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019