Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Springville United Methodist Church
169 Broadway
Springville, IA
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Springville United Methodist Church
169 Broadway
Springville, IA
FRANCIS C. OLESON Springville Francis C. Oleson, 91, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Springville, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines. Family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Springville United Methodist Church. A funeral service with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will take place at Springville Cemetery. Francis was born March 5, 1928, in McCallsburg, Iowa, the son of Dwight and Florence (Hanson) Oleson. He graduated from Radcliffe High School, Class of 1946. Francis served honorably in the U.S. Army in Japan in 1946. On July 27, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Adams in Cedar Rapids. Francis worked for Collins Radio, retiring after 34½ years. He enjoyed life on the farm, raising ponies and helping with Boy Scouts. Francis and Marge especially enjoyed their winters in Florida. Francis is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Marjorie Oleson of Des Moines; two sons, Jim (Pat) Oleson of Des Moines and Jeff (Debra) Oleson of Miami, Fla.; six grandchildren, Ben (Aynsley) Oleson, Ashley (Andrew) Snodgrass, Melissa (Adin) Dzaferagic, Mark (Andrea) Oleson, Patrick Oleson and Hope Oleson; his two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Noah Snodgrass; one sister, Floris Mae Hickman of Scottsdale, Ariz.; one brother, Robert (Martha) Oleson of Springfield, Mo.; two brothers-in-law, Robert Adams of Cedar Rapids and Russ Adams of Vinton; one sister-in-law, LaVonne Adams of Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sue Anne Oleson. Memorials in Francis' memory may be directed to Springville United Methodist Church, 169 Broadway St., Springville, IA 52336. Please share a memory of Francis at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
