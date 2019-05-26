FRANCIS P. "FRANK" TAKES Cedar Rapids Francis P. "Frank" Takes, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. Visitation: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. with prayer service from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Funeral at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at All Saints Church, viewing one hour before service. Frank was born to Fred and Anna (Wagner) Takes on Dec. 13, 1937, in Bernard, Iowa. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1957, where he was captain in the ROTC, and attended Loras College. He married Mary Lu (Koob) Takes on June 28, 1958, at St. Mary's Church in Cascade, Iowa. They had eight children. Frank was a humble, compassionate, quiet leader and a positive mentor to anyone and everyone, young and old. Being a life-long learner was very important to him. He constantly read books to guide his life and gain knowledge in a variety of ways. Frank loved to laugh. His family enjoyed jokes he shared after meeting with his Friday Morning Group. Frank was a Cubs fan, and an avid supporter of the Iowa Hawkeyes, holding season tickets to men's basketball for many years. Faith and family were central to Frank's life. He had been an active member of All Saints Parish since 1971, where he served as a lector, Eucharistic minister, and was appointed to serve on the finance committee of the first parish council. He and Mary Lu provided leadership for Pre-Cana, Marriage Enrichment and CEW core group. He was a firm believer and advocate for Catholic education, and practiced tithing throughout his life. He was grateful for the special bond with his Christian Men's Group that met every Friday morning for 47 years, sharing faith, friendship and support. His greatest accomplishment was being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Frank enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and supported everything they did. Frank was an active real estate investor, receiving many real estate designations, including GRI and CCIM. He was an entrepreneur and developer, having brought the assisted-living concept to Iowa and the Midwest. He was at the forefront of the assisted-living industry in Iowa and a founder of the Iowa Assisted Living Association. Frank is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lu; eight children and their spouses, Linda (Alan) Powell, Mark (Amy) Takes, Bruce (Denise) Takes, Lori (Dave) Stock, Lisa (Steve) Freese, Donna (Doug) Lampe, Scott (Michelle) Takes and Todd (Kelly) Takes; 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. We are all better people because of the way Dad touched our lives, and the lives of all those who knew him! He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold; sister, Rita; and twelve sisters- and brothers-in-law. Memorials may be directed to All Saints Church or the Xavier Foundation. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019