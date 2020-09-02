FRANCIS "FRANK" STEPHEN SR. Swisher Francis "Frank" Stephen Sr., 102, of Swisher, formerly of Chicago, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Meadowview Care Center. Burial will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery, Chicago. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Frank is survived by his children, Frank (Barb) Stephen Jr. and Michele Cozzi; grandchildren, Kim (John) Shuler, Jennifer (Chad) Streit, Frank (Katie) Stephen III, Esther (Kevin) Chiddister, John Stephen, Rickey Stephen, Liana (Cort) Reimer, Justin (Jaclyn McGowan), Alphonse (Cathy) Cozzi III and Anthony Cozzi; great-grandchildren, Sarah and Jake Shuler, Drew, Evan and Jawon Streit, Jaslyn Stephen, Andrew, Ben and Ashley Morio, Lincoln and Landon Chiddister, Estie Dillard and Hazel Reimer, Paige and Nate McGowan, Juan III, Michaela, and Alphonse IV and Anthony and Sophia Cozzi; and great-great-grandson, Juan IV. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his son-in-law, Alphonse Cozzi; his brother and sister-in-law, Al (Helen) Stephen; and three sisters, Sophia (Frank) Perz, Jean (Emil) Mihalovich and Mary (Joe) Karalewski. Frank was born the son of Michael and Salomeja Mrozinska Szczepan on Dec. 23, 1917, in Chicago, Ill. He attended Crane High School in Chicago and married Marie Helen Smitko on Sept. 21, 1946. She died on March 18, 2001. Frank was a pattern maker and finish carpenter for All Bright-Nell Manufacturer in Chicago from 1950 to 1976. He was a retired IAM union member. He served in the Civilian Conservation Corps in the mid-1930s and was involved in building a national park in northern California. He was an Army veteran of World War II, having served from 1941 to 1945 in campaigns of the Pacific, North African and European Theaters. Frank always enjoyed working in his flower garden and eating. Instead of flowers, memorial may be directed to the Linn County Veterans Charity Fund, 50 Second Ave. Bridge, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.