FRANCIS "BUD" SUEPPEL Iowa City Francis "Bud" Sueppel, 81, of Iowa City, died peacefully surrounded by his wife and children on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. The family will greet friends Tuesday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City, with a rosary beginning at 3 p.m. A wake service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Memorial Mass will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be directed to the Regina Foundation. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Francis "Bud" Sueppel was born in Iowa City on May 3, 1938, the son of Francis and Katherine (Striegel) Sueppel. A lifelong Iowa City resident, Bud graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1957. He married Carol Kaefring Oct. 18, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. His years in law enforcement included service with the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff's Department and the Iowa Department of Liquor Law Enforcement. After years in public service, in 1976, Bud established Sueppel's Flowers of Iowa City and, in 1991, 1-(800) 800-ROSE. The business was a source of pride for him, giving Bud the opportunity to interact with generations of Iowa City residents and a variety of organizations. During his time at the flower shop he served as district representative for FTD. The focus of Bud's life could be summed up as "faith, family and fun." A devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, he valued his church community and was immensely proud of his Catholic faith. In addition to being a vocally passionate supporter of Iowa Hawkeyes sports, Bud was active in a variety of Iowa City sports and community organizations. An energetic booster of Regina High School, Bud was regularly seen in the stands cheering on the Regals, providing spirited feedback for players and officials. His most spirited cheers were reserved for the times he was able to applaud the hustle displayed by his children and grandchildren, both on and off the field. He was president of the Downtown Association, a member of Johnson County I-Club and Iowa City Elks, and was a longtime supporter of Systems Unlimited. Most importantly, Bud was a dedicated and supportive friend and mentor to many. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carol; their children, Tami Hoffman of Omaha, Neb., Tracey (Barry) Lehman of Iowa City, Trisha (Gina) Sueppel of Kansas City, Mo., and Theodore (Carolyn) Sueppel of Iowa City; grandchildren, Ryan, Elizabeth, Jacob, Jordyn, Joel, Natalie, Emma and Gabriella; great-grandchildren, Jaidyn, Elle and Lily; his siblings, Marilyn Simpson, Pauline McAreavy, Alice Finnegan, Paul (Carolyn) Sueppel and Ann Madsen; his sisters-in-law, Patricia Sueppel and Mercy Sueppel; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Katherine; his granddaughter, Abby Hoffman; and his brothers, William and Robert. A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2020