Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Campbell Cemetery
Mount Vernon Road
Bertram, IA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bertram Township Hall
Francis "Bud" Sundberg


1935 - 2019
Francis "Bud" Sundberg Obituary
FRANCIS LAVERN "BUD" SUNDBERG Marion Francis LaVern "Bud" Sundberg, 84, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in his home. Graveside inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Campbell Cemetery in Bertram on Mount Vernon Road, where there will be military rites conducted by the Marion American Legion. A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. March 28, 2020, at the Bertram Township Hall. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre is in charge of arrangements. Francis was born the son of Alfred and Mildred Sundberg on March 28, 1935, in Centerville. He graduated from McKinley High School, Class of 1954. Following, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1961. Bud was united in marriage to Lucille Mae Werneburg on June 6, 1962, in Cedar Rapids and became a stepfather to Walt, Denny and Holly. Lucille passed away in 1993. He worked at Cummings Sign Co. from 1961 to 1974 and Cherry-Burrell/Evergreen Packaging from 1974 to 2009. He was united in marriage to Sheila Wilson Gatewood on March 28, 2015, in Las Vegas. Bud is survived by his wife, Sheila; daughter, Holly Berg of Wheatland; his sister, Mary Hanson of Shellsburg; his brother, George (Deanne) Sundberg of Bertram; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Walt Werneburg and Denny Werneburg; his brother, Robert; and sisters, Marie Sundberg and Mildred Robinson. Memorials may be directed to the family or to Bertram United Methodist Church, 211 Angle St., Cedar Rapids, IA 52403, in his name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
