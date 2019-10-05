|
|
FRANK D. MOUGIN Oxford Frank D. Mougin, 86, longtime Johnson County farmer, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Bird House Hospice Home surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Cosgrove with Father Robert Cloos officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to St. Peter's Cemetery and Iowa City Hospice. Frank was born Oct. 29, 1932, on the family farm in rural Oxford. He was the son of Raphael and Doliena (Brennan) Mougin. Frank was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary's High School in Iowa City. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. On Sept. 22, 1959, Frank married the love of his life, Vivian Meka, at St. Mary's Church in Iowa City. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Frank was a lifelong farmer who also enjoyed employment with Eldon C. Stutsman Inc. from 1993 to 2010. He was a member of St. Peter's Church and Farm Bureau and was past president of the Clear Creek Booster Club. He was proud to be a veteran and participated in the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Frank enjoyed time spent playing cards, gardening, dancing, playing in bands and playing his accordion at area parties and care centers. Most important to Frank was his family. He especially loved his grandchildren and attending their events. Frank is survived by his wife, Vivian, and their five children, DeAnne "Dee" (Wayne) Simon of Riverside, Patrick (Brenda) Mougin of Oxford, Dennis (Denise) Mougin and Bryan (Pam) Mougin, both of Tiffin, and Thomas (Kelli) Mougin of Davenport; 10 grandchildren, Jaime Simon, Alex Mougin, Haley Mougin, Alyssa (Will) Stockman, Hannah Mougin, Bryce Mougin, Connor Mougin, Drake Mougin, Logan Mougin and Grant Mougin. Vivian would like to thank her children, their spouses and grandchildren, Griswold Homecare, Iowa City Hospice, and everyone at the Bird House for their kindness and attentiveness to Frank's needs. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Ryan Mougin; his brothers, Edward and Victor Mougin; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Frank Kabela, Lawrence "Whitey" Walters, Jean Mougin and Leona Mougin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019