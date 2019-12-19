|
|
FRANK DAVID RATZLAFF Manchester Frank David Ratzlaff, 79, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home in Manchester. He was born March 20, 1940, in Lewis, Iowa, the son of Fred J. and Dorothy L. (Cornwell) Ratzlaff. He graduated from Atlantic High School in 1958. Frank served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a telegraph operator for Chicago Northwestern, and then as an inspector in Manchester for the Iowa Department of Transportation. Frank retired in 1998 after 35 years with the DOT. On Sept. 27, 2019, Frank was united in marriage to Roxanne Knoedler. Frank enjoyed ice fishing and old cars. He owned and drag raced his car for several years. Frank is survived by his wife, Roxanne of Manchester; five children, Richard (Mariea) Ratzlaff of Windsor, N.C., Kelly (Jeff) Freilinger of Swisher, Bruce (Deb) Ratzlaff of Manchester, Kathleen (David) Reed of LeClaire and Kari (Kevin) Klaes of Guttenberg; grandchildren, Jason Glass, Jonathan and Matthew Klaes, Kendra McGill, Ashley and Derek Ward, Joseph Byam, Michael, Frank J., Richard T., and Daniel Ratzlaff, and Jeff and Eric Knutson; great-grandchildren, Kendin Prendergast, Walter and Charlotte McGill, Kalli Posey, Frank "David," Holden and Riley Ratzlaff; great-great-granchildren, Cole and Nolan Ratzlaff; and special friends, Ron and Diane Gienapp, Lee and Joyce Falck, and Bob and Laurie Tibbott. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jessica Harrison, in 2005; three brothers, Ray, Don and Dick Ratzlaff; and a sister, Carolyn Wenger. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service with military honors at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester, Iowa, with the Rev. David Weber officiating. Visitation: 2 to 2:55 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Manchester, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019