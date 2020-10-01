FRANK JOSEPH "DOC" LIPPERT New Orleans Frank Joseph "Doc" Lippert was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Oct. 17, 1932, and passed from this earthly life on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Sue Ellen Lippert of New Orleans, and is survived by Sue Ellen and her son, Roy Castleberry (Katelyn) of Metairie, La.; and daughter-in-law, Keri Castleberry of Carriere, Miss. He also is survived by his five grandsons, Devin Castleberry (Jenny) and Daniel Castleberry (Ashtyn) of Gulfport, Miss., Dustin Castleberry (Jennifer) of Picayune, Miss., Bodi and Ramsey Castleberry of Metairie, La.; two great-grandchildren, Alex and Ruby Castleberry of Picayune; half sister, Leona Beltz of Las Vegas; and half brother, Ed Lippert of Arvada, Colo.; sister-in-law, Margaret Johnson (Steve) of Monroe, La.; and several nieces and nephews. Frank was predeceased by his stepson, Gary Michael Castleberry of Carriere, Miss.; his mother, Mildred Pitts; stepfather, Ralph Pitts; and uncle, Donald Pitts of Cedar Rapids and Harrison, Ark.; sister, Bessianne Parker of New Orleans and Savanah, Ga.; father, Wencil Lippert; and stepmother, Esther. Frank graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids and then served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.



