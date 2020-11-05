FRANK JOSEPH ZIESER Walker Frank Joseph Zieser passed away on Nov. 2, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. due to complications from COVID-19. He was 78 years old. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, Iowa. A private family funeral Mass will be held. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Walker, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. He is preceded in death by mother, Armedia Zieser; father, Ed Zieser; brother, Ronald Zieser; father-in-law, Harlen Price; mother-in-law, Eleanor Price; brother-in-law, Dwayne Price; and his son, Steve Zieser. Frank was married to Lucile Price of Troy Mills, Iowa, on June 16, 1962, and remained married for 58 years. They have five children, Allan Zieser, Jeannine Larcom, (Dave Larcom), Steve Zieser, (Jenn Anderson Zieser), Roger Zieser (Windie Zieser) and Jennifer Drury (David Drury). They have five grandchildren, Jenny Larcom, Paul Larcom, Austin Peterson, Amber Peterson and Alexa Peterson. Frank was born Dec. 25, 1941, to Ed and Armedia Zieser and lived an adventurous childhood on their family farm. Frank graduated from Troy Mills High School in 1960. He was living proof that a good education can be obtained no matter how small the school is. He was an avid fan of continuing education and liked to expand his mind with thousands of books that he would read cover to cover. He passed his love of learning to his children as they grew. Frank was a devout member of the Sacred Heart Church of Walker, Iowa; he was a farmer, carpenter, church board member, North Linn school board member, proud member of the community and a friend to all who came to him. Frank used the talents that God gave to him to help his community by building furniture and donating it to the Sacred Heart Church every year for their church raffle for over 25 years. Frank and his son Steve Zieser also built furniture for the Sacred Heart Church including the baptismal, wooden cross and many other items in the church and parish hall. Frank also assisted with the construction of the Sacred Heart Church Parish Hall when it was built in 1986. Because of his generosity to the community, he will be remembered by all who attend Sacred Heart Church now and in the future. Frank also was an avid letter writer and would write to his aunt, Flora Zieser, every Monday when she was in the nursing home. He told of how the staff at the nursing home would gather round as she read his letters. He also would write documents of his life experiences and include photos of people he remembered through his life. He shared these documents with his children and friends who would delight in reading them. He took thousands of photos of the people in his life and had an extensive library of them. Frank lived a full life, he was full of happiness and he loved to share that happiness with all the people he knew. We will miss him but we also will remember the joy that he brought to our lives. Please share a memory of Frank at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
