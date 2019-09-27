|
FRANK KRAMER Mosinee, Wis. Frank G. Kramer, 97, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born on Jan. 3, 1922, in Needham, Mass., the son of the late Frank J. and Amelia (Moog) Kramer. On Aug. 27, 1978, he married Alice Curran (Tauber) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2012. Frank had a wonderful childhood growing up with four brothers in Massachusetts. Frank joined the U.S. Navy right after high school graduation. In 1941, he enlisted and proudly served on the USS Massachusetts for four years during World War II. He attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon Iowa. After college, he settled in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Frank was a very successful commercial artist, sign designer and painter for 50-plus years. The success of his designs and productions still stand today in Cedar Rapids. Frank used his creativity with his favorite hobbies of woodworking, making clocks and customized greeting cards. In 2008, he lost his home in a devastating flood. Frank and his wife, Alice moved to Mosinee, Wis., to be near his daughter and son-in-law and to rebuild their lives. One of his most memorable times in Wisconsin was when he participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He had an excellent memory of World War II and was happy to share his story with all. He loved people, and people loved him. Survivors include his three daughters, Linda (Sidney) Wingfield, Sarasota, Fla., Terri (John) Birnbaum, Mosinee and Jill Whittemore, Sarasota, Fla.; three grandchildren, John IV, Andrea and Mariah; five great-grandchildren, John VI, Jaxsen, Desmond, Jayla and Kyla; and a brother, Theodore (Reggie) Kramer, Lake Elsinore, Calif. He is preceded in death by three brothers; a granddaughter, Staci; and a great-grandson, John V. At Frank's request, private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019