Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Kramer


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Kramer Obituary
FRANK KRAMER Mosinee, Wis. Frank G. Kramer, 97, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born on Jan. 3, 1922, in Needham, Mass., the son of the late Frank J. and Amelia (Moog) Kramer. On Aug. 27, 1978, he married Alice Curran (Tauber) in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She preceded him in death on June 10, 2012. Frank had a wonderful childhood growing up with four brothers in Massachusetts. Frank joined the U.S. Navy right after high school graduation. In 1941, he enlisted and proudly served on the USS Massachusetts for four years during World War II. He attended Cornell College in Mount Vernon Iowa. After college, he settled in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Frank was a very successful commercial artist, sign designer and painter for 50-plus years. The success of his designs and productions still stand today in Cedar Rapids. Frank used his creativity with his favorite hobbies of woodworking, making clocks and customized greeting cards. In 2008, he lost his home in a devastating flood. Frank and his wife, Alice moved to Mosinee, Wis., to be near his daughter and son-in-law and to rebuild their lives. One of his most memorable times in Wisconsin was when he participated in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He had an excellent memory of World War II and was happy to share his story with all. He loved people, and people loved him. Survivors include his three daughters, Linda (Sidney) Wingfield, Sarasota, Fla., Terri (John) Birnbaum, Mosinee and Jill Whittemore, Sarasota, Fla.; three grandchildren, John IV, Andrea and Mariah; five great-grandchildren, John VI, Jaxsen, Desmond, Jayla and Kyla; and a brother, Theodore (Reggie) Kramer, Lake Elsinore, Calif. He is preceded in death by three brothers; a granddaughter, Staci; and a great-grandson, John V. At Frank's request, private family services will be held. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now