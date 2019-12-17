|
FRANK LUNDON Cedar Rapids Frank Lundon, 73, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center. Celebration service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Anamosa. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Frank was a wonderful husband and father. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Coralou; his children, Ben (Amy) Lundon of Cedar Rapids and Chris Lundon of Minneapolis, Minn.; and his siblings, Cathy Heng of Midland, Mich., Ruth Green of Cedar Rapids and David Lundon of Peoria, Ill. Also surviving are nieces and nephews. Frank Duane Lundon was born July 19, 1946, the son of Francis Edward and Velma Catherine (Anderson) Lundon. He attended Immaculate Conception grade school and Regis High School. Frank played on the 1963 Royals basketball (state consolation champion) team. He then attended Loras College and the University of Iowa, where he played basketball for a short time. Frank graduated with a bachelor's of science degree in business administration from Mount Mercy College in 1973. He was an employee (in both engineering and management) at Rockwell Collins from 1967 until 2003. Frank was an avid reader, researcher and family historian. Most of his life was spent playing music in local bands as lead guitarist. One of his earliest bands was named the "Supersports" (he was a member in high school). Over the years he made many friends with his music. He also enjoyed watching Iowa Hawkeye football games. He was a season ticket-holder and attended games (along with family) from 1985 until 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter; sister, Theresa Slover; and brother-in-law, Owen Heng. Memorials may be directed to the s Fund. Please share your support and memories with Frank's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
