Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
2675 E. Washington Street
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:45 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Coralville, IA
View Map
Frank "Nip" Nelson Obituary
FRANK "NIP" NELSON Iowa City Frank "Nip" Nelson, 82, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones. His family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 2675 E. Washington St., Iowa City. Burial with military rites will begin at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville. Instead of flowers and plants, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to Iowa City Hospice or St. Mark's Church. Frank "Nip" was born Aug. 25, 1937, in Alvarado, Va. He was the youngest son of Thomas and Ella (Watson) Nelson. As Nip finished his education, he then served in the U.S. Army from 1958-60, as well as the Army Reserves. While in Anamosa, Nip obtained work in corrections, where he met and later married Barbara Goss on Nov. 26, 1961. His career in corrections started at the Anamosa Penitentiary from 1960 to 1969, where he worked in the control center. The family moved to the Iowa City area in 1971, where Nip worked at Oakdale Prison/IMCC, until his retirement in 2004, retiring as a security captain. He was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Iowa City , Iowa City American Legion and Iowa City Masonic Lodge. Nip is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Patrice Hynek (Curt) of Mount Juliet, Tenn., Katrina Nelson of Iowa City and Portia Sanchez (Martin) of Santa Clara, Calif.; grandchildren, Sebastian Sanchez, Isabella Sanchez, Kaitlin Hynek and Nathan Hynek; a sister, Beatrice Roark of Gilbert, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, nine brothers and four sisters. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
