FRANK REED ADAIR Toledo Frank Reed Adair, 94, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown. There will be a private family service with the Rev. Dr. John Christianson officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo. A Public Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Please feel free to leave condolences to the family at www.kruse-phillips.com. Frank was born Dec. 10, 1925, in Grundy County, Iowa, the son of Harry Morton and Alta Pearl (Taylor) Adair. He attended grade school in Reinbeck. Frank later graduated from Toledo High School. On April 22, 1950, he was united in marriage to Floriss Davis at the Toledo Methodist Church. Frank started farming with his father, and then was appointed career underwriter for Tama County Farm Bureau Insurance, ultimately accepting a position as field underwriter for Farm Bureau. Frank was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and was a longtime member of Toledo-Tama Kiwanis. He was active in preserving the Pioneer Cemeteries in Tama County. Frank was an avid reader. He enjoyed collecting antiques and refinishing furniture. His family was his pride and joy. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Floriss of Toledo; children, Diane (Larry) Criswell of Kickapoo, Ill., Debra (Timothy) Miller of Humboldt, Denise (Randy) Wade of North English, Damon (Kaye) Adair of Perry, Christi (Roger) Aikin of Bloomington, Ill., and CeAnn (Mike) Kreun of Bloomington, Ill.; grandchildren, Cara (Beau) Dunham, Laura (Dan) Ramos, Ethan (Rebecca) Miller, Carly (Brent) Bauman, Levi (Crystal) Miller, Kelsey (Duane) Johnson, Kyle (Sara) Wade, Cole (Jenny) Adair, Quinn (Lauren) Adair, Clair (Chuck) Casagrande, Laine (Zach) Benchley, Paige Smid, Brant (Courtney) Kreun, Natalie Kreun and Lily Kreun; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; son-in-law, Dirk Smid; siblings, Maxene Adair, Merlen (Jeanette) Adair, Florence (Don) Schildroth, Harry "Bud" (Collene) Adair and Dale Adair as a child. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ United Methodist Church in Toledo or Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020