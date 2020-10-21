FRANK SNIDER Iowa City Frank Snider passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Oaknoll Retirement Residence in Iowa City, Iowa, at the age of 93. Private graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. Frank's service will be livestreamed on Friday afternoon and can be view later also. To view, please search "Remembering Frank Snider" on Facebook and request to join the group. For a complete obituary and to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Memorial contributions may be made in Frank's memory to the "Employee Gratuity Fund," c/o Oaknoll Retirement Residence in appreciation of the fine, wonderful, hardworking, COVID heroes responsible for Frank and Gretchen's loving care and compassion shown while in residence. Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Frank's family and his service.