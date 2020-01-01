Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Svoboda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Svoboda


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Svoboda Obituary
FRANK TOM SVOBODA Cedar Rapids Frank Tom Svoboda, 94, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Manor Care. Celebration of Life services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, where military rites will be conducted. Private family inurnment will be in Czech National Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Frank was born Sept. 25, 1925, on the old Svoboda place near Shueyville, in rural Johnson County, the son of Tom and Mary (Merta) Svoboda. Frank served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Frank was united in marriage to Geraldine Hajek. They were later divorced. Frank was united in marriage to Eleanor Holec. He worked for many years at Linkbelt Speeder. Frank is survived by his son, Kevin of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Sharon (Keith) Kadlec of Hiawatha; and his grandchildren; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Evelyn (Joe) Stejskal and Georgia (Joe) Neprash. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -