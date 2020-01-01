|
FRANK TOM SVOBODA Cedar Rapids Frank Tom Svoboda, 94, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Manor Care. Celebration of Life services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, where military rites will be conducted. Private family inurnment will be in Czech National Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Frank was born Sept. 25, 1925, on the old Svoboda place near Shueyville, in rural Johnson County, the son of Tom and Mary (Merta) Svoboda. Frank served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Frank was united in marriage to Geraldine Hajek. They were later divorced. Frank was united in marriage to Eleanor Holec. He worked for many years at Linkbelt Speeder. Frank is survived by his son, Kevin of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Sharon (Keith) Kadlec of Hiawatha; and his grandchildren; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Evelyn (Joe) Stejskal and Georgia (Joe) Neprash. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020