FRANK VOZENILEK Cedar Rapids Frank Vozenilek, 84, of Cedar Rapids, died at his home Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, of a broken heart after losing his loving wife of 61 years almost five months ago. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Ludmila Catholic Church by Father Kenneth Glaser. Burial with military honors will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel West, 1604 "J" St. SW, and after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel. Frank is survived by his nine children, Brenda (Russ) Havlik, Cedar Rapids, Al (Simone) Vozenilek, Swisher, Mary Anderson, Cedar Rapids, Mark (Beth) Vozenilek, Mount Vernon, Cheryl (Jeff) Sears, Pleasant Prairie, Wis., Jackie (Dan) Green, Pat (Christie) Vozenilek, Marty (Vern) Prunty and Susie (Deon) Daye, all of Cedar Rapids; 35 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Smith, Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; son, Mike; great-granddaughter, Olivia; great-grandson, Jaxson; his father, Frank; mother, Helen Huggins; and stepfather, George Huggins. Frank was born June 24, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Frank and Helen (White) Vozenilek and was a lifelong resident. He married Shirley A. Ties on July 19, 1958, in Iowa City. Shirley died on Aug. 27, 2019. Frank was the owner-operator of Frank's Floors and also had worked for Joens Brothers Interiors in Czech Village until his retirement. Frank was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. Frank and Shirley were past members of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and he was a current member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church. He was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Cadets of Saint George Branch W045 F.C.S.L.A. (formerly Catholic Workman). Frank enjoyed trips to the family cabin, fishing, hunting, trips to the casino, and especially spending time with his family. To stay together for 61 years the woman replied, "We were born in a time where, if something was broke, you fixed it, not threw it away." A memorial fund has been established.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020