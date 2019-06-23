FRANK W. KLEMM Marion Frank W. Klemm, 98, of Marion, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Frank was born in Alburnett, Iowa, on May 6, 1921, to Riner and Florence Klemm. He graduated from Alburnett High School in 1939 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in February 1941 as a carpenter's mate. He served through the end of the war until 1947. Frank married Cecile "Lee" L. Griffin at Pearl Harbor in February 1946. Frank and Lee had one daughter, Susan, in September 1947. He drove a city bus for Cedar Rapids for two years. In 1949, he enlisted in the U.S. Army until he retired as an E7 in 1963. After he retired from the Army, Frank and Lee moved to Marion, Iowa, where he worked for Lefebure Co. and St. Luke's Methodist Hospital until he finally retired. Frank's favorite pastime was "junking," finding scrap metal wherever it was available and selling it or putting it to use. His grandchildren enjoyed going with him. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Lee; his parents, Reiner and Florence Klemm; his sister, Ruth Kinkead; his brother, Max Klemm; and special friend and companion, Margaret Kamp. Frank is survived by his daughter, Susan Nackerud; three grandchildren, John (Susan) Oakley, Gail Oakley (Jesse Carmichael) and Pete (Jeannie) Oakley; and five great-grandchildren, Erin (Nate) Oakley, Jake Oakley, Ariana Carmichael, Kaitlin Oakley and Sarah Oakley. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a veterans' group of your choice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary