Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Wathen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Wathen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank Wathen Obituary
FRANK WATHEN Oxford Frank Wathen, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital following an injury from a fall from Parkinson's disease. Frank was an avid horticulturist and loved the outdoors as well as animals. He is survived by two sisters, Laura Morris and Marjorie Barske; and one brother, Jim Wathen; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister. Frank will be dearly missed. A private service will be held by his family.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.