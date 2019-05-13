|
FRANK WATHEN Oxford Frank Wathen, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital following an injury from a fall from Parkinson's disease. Frank was an avid horticulturist and loved the outdoors as well as animals. He is survived by two sisters, Laura Morris and Marjorie Barske; and one brother, Jim Wathen; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister. Frank will be dearly missed. A private service will be held by his family.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2019